At least 30 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced after severe flooding in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Consistent heavy rainfall for a week resulted in flooding. Several villages have been cut off from highways, making it difficult for authorities to send emergency supplies and conduct rescue missions.

Officers from India's navy and air force have been dropping food and water in cut-off villages and towns. They have also been rescuing people from low-lying areas.

Video footage by ANI news agency