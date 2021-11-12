E Rajeshwari, a police inspector in Tamil Nadu state, has been praised after a video of her rescuing an unconscious man went viral on social media.

The 53-year-old was responding to a distress call at a water-logged cemetery in flood-hit Chennai city. She didn't think twice before lifting him on her shoulders and taking him to a vehicle that took him to a hospital.

The man is now recovering.

At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu over the past few days as heavy rains triggered severe flooding.

Footage from ANI news agency