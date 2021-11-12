The fading trade of temple photography in India

The photographers in Barsana, a temple town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, were once highly sought after by pilgrims and tourists.

Now, camera in hand, they plead with people clicking selfies to try their services.

They spend hours on the temple premises, hustling the crowd, jostling with each other, hoping to make a little more money than they did the previous day.

But in the words of one photographer, "it's a digital world now" - no-one has the time or inclination to pose and pay for a photograph that needs to be printed. All they want, he said, is a display image for Facebook or Instagram.

Video by Anshul Verma