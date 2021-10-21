Torrential rains in parts of India and Nepal have wreaked havoc, flooding villages and towns, submerging homes and and washing away bridges.

They have caused floods and landslides in two Indian states - Uttarakhand in the north and Kerala in the south - and Nepal.

At least 77 people have died in Nepal. More than 50 have died in Uttarakhand, and the death toll in Kerala has reached 39.

Thousands have been evacuated or have been displaced from their homes.

Experts have blamed unusually heavy rainfall as well as rampant ecological changes for the flash floods.

Footage: Reuters