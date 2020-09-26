A dramatic video shows officials rescuing people stuck in flash floods in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state. Officials have also rescued at least 22 pilgrims who were stuck while returning from a shrine.

This comes a day after officials confirmed that 27 people had die in floods-related incidents in the southern state of Kerala. And tens of thousands have been displaced in the state.

Footage: ANI news agency