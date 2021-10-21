The people trying to save the Himalayas

After two successive landslides killed dozens of people in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, the people of Kinnaur district there are still reeling from shock.

Known for its lush valleys and snow-covered mountains, Kinnaur is a major contributor to the hydro-power generated in the Himalayan state.

But locals blame the construction of these dams for the disasters that have been unfolding recently. They are now demanding an end to building new dams.

But can dams alone be blamed for disturbing the region's ecology?

Video by Shubham Koul, Raghvendra Rao, and Kinjal Pandya-Wagh.