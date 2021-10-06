The Indian state giving rewards for hunting African snails

For some time now, farmers in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been wary of giant African snails.

The invasive species are not only known to eat crops, but can also turn to cement and stucco on houses if its readily available. And they also cause diseases in humans.

So, a village has come up with a new way of tackling the crisis - it is offering lottery tickets to the top 10 'snail catchers'.

With their eyes on the prize - a winning ticket can fetch 120m rupees ($1.6m) - farmers are now racing to catch the pests.

Video produced by BBC Hindi's Imran Qureshi and Kinjal Pandya-Wagh

Filmed by Lenin CV; editing by Rubaiyat Biswas