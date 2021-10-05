Forest officials in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (formerly Orissa) rescued a baby elephant after it fell into a pit.

A wildlife researcher said that when villagers saw the baby elephant had separated from its herd, they started shouting.

Alarmed by the commotion, the elephant started running away and fell into a pit.

Forest officials then dug a passage using an excavator to free the elephant.

The numbers of wild Asiatic elephants are falling - the World Wide Fund for Nature says that there are less than 50,000 of them presently found in South and Southeast Asia.

Footage from Reuters

