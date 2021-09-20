Schools across India have been closed for more than a year to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But most of them, especially government-run schools and those in rural areas or remote parts, have struggled to keep teaching. Patchy or no internet access and a lack of electronic devices such as phones and laptops has meant poorer children have had little to no education since the pandemic started.

But in this remote village in India's West Bengal state, primary school teacher Dwipnarayan Naik did not let any of this stop him.

Instead he turned the challenge into an opportunity, setting up an open-air school of sorts, using the outside of buildings as blackboards and the streets as classrooms.

Footage from Reuters

Edited by Anshul Verma