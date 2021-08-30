When India imposed a coronavirus lockdown last year, it upended the country’s live music industry without any warning.

Gigs were cancelled and concert dates were pushed indefinitely as cafes, clubs, and other music venues shut overnight.

As a result, performers across the country were left in a lurch. Many of them have now carved a new stage for themselves - Instagram.

These singers have become internet sensations as they find new ways to connect with their audiences.

But can social media completely fill the void of performing spaces?

Video by Anshul Verma and Andrew Clarance.