'I play carrom with my feet'
Harshad Gothankar shot to social media fame recently when cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video of the young man playing carrom with his feet, calling it inspirational.
Carrom is a hugely popular board game played in South Asia.
The 23-year-old was born without arms, but he says his father never let him feel he was different from other children.
Instead, he encouraged him to do everything - how to write, how to use a computer, how to work out in a gym - so Harshad could live an independent life.
So now Harshad can do just about anything - with his feet.
Video by BBC Marathi's Arvind Parekar