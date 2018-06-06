'I play carrom with my feet'

Harshad Gothankar shot to social media fame recently when cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video of the young man playing carrom with his feet, calling it inspirational.

Carrom is a hugely popular board game played in South Asia.

The 23-year-old was born without arms, but he says his father never let him feel he was different from other children.

Instead, he encouraged him to do everything - how to write, how to use a computer, how to work out in a gym - so Harshad could live an independent life.

So now Harshad can do just about anything - with his feet.

Video by BBC Marathi's Arvind Parekar