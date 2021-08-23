VR helps Indians and Pakistanis visit their lost homes

India's violent and devastating partition in 1947 displaced some 15 million people and left at least a million dead.

So many families fled for their lives, never to return to the villages, towns and cities they had once called home.

But now, they can revisit those very places - the houses they left behind, the schools they dropped out of and even the people they thought the would never see again.

Project Dastaan allows them to do just that and take a walk down memory lane, albeit a painful one, with their custom 360-degree VR videos.

The project's founders hope that reconnecting people with their pasts will spur dialogue for peace.

Video by Bushra Owaisy and Gaurav Rajpoot