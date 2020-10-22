India's dancing cop becomes internet star

Amol Kamble, a constable from India's Mumbai city, always dreamt of becoming a professional dancer.

As a child, he would spend hours in front of the television mastering iconic moves.

Although life had different plans for him - he ended up joining the police force - Mr Kamble never stopped dancing.

The 39-year-old first became a viral sensation on TikTok, with videos of him dancing getting millions of views.

When India banned the popular app last year, Mr Kamble was upset - he wasn't sure what to do.

But soon his viral videos made a comeback on Instagram, where he now has thousands of followers.

Video by BBC Marathi's Pankaj Sharma and Rajesh Kumar