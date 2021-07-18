Protesting India farmers brave cold, heat and Covid

It's been seven months since tens of thousands of farmers marched to the Indian capital, Delhi, in protest against agricultural reforms.

Three new laws, which sought to increase the role of the private market in Indian farming, caused huge protests late last year. The government says the laws will help farmers in the long run, but farmers say they will weaken their position and make them dependent on corporate companies.

Many of them have refused to return to their farms until the laws are repealed - and they have stayed through a harsh winter, a deadly second Covid wave and a scorching summer.

The BBC visited the protest site to find out what has kept them going.

Video by Anshul Verma