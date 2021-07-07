India's iconic film star Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98.

He was admitted to the hospital on 30 June after complaining of breathlessness. His death marks the end of an era in Bollywood.

An actor who was both popular and critically acclaimed, he was known to be a perfectionist. Today's actors still follow and emulate his style.

Tributes have poured in as fans in India and across the world mourn the erstwhile superstar.

As one Twitter user put it, "there will never be another Dilip Kumar".