Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar talks to the BBC as India take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

The former captain said it would be a "well balanced" fight between the two champion sides. He added that Virat Kohli-led India had a formidable side but they "can't afford to take New Zealand for granted".

The showpiece match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where the teams have been practising in the past few days.