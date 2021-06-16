Concerns about the health of the Ganges river in India have existed for some time. Now a new environmental crisis is looming for the country’s most important water source, due to Covid.

During the second wave of the pandemic, hundreds of bodies have been buried in shallow graves along the banks of the river, near Allahabad (also known as Prayagraj) in northern India. With the monsoon season about to hit, it is feared that many of these bodies will end up in the river, polluting it even further.

Rupa Jha reports.

Video journalist: Neha Sharma