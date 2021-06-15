In an unexpected moment in rain-battered Mumbai, a parked car fell into a disused well.

The well's reinforced concrete cover broke and was washed away, police said on Sunday.

The owner of the car said he had "never imagined" something like this would happen, and had been unaware of the well below.

