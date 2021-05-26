Cyclone Yaas has started making landfall in Orissa state (also known as Odisha) on India's east coast. Winds of 140km/h (87mph) gusting to 155km/h (96mph) and strong rain lashed the region as officials remain on high alert.

Millions of people have been evacuated from Orissa and neighbouring West Bengal. Hundreds of rescue teams have been deployed in both states. There are concerns that Covid-19 safety norms might be difficult to impose at rescue shelters.

India's meteorological department says that the process of landfall is likely to take two hours.

Yaas comes barely days after Cyclone Tauktae slammed into India's west coast, killing more than 150 people and uprooting trees, electricity poles and damaging homes.