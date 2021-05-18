Cyclone Tauktae has flooded hundreds of villages and cities on India's western coast.

Strong winds and torrential rainfall destroyed homes and uprooted trees and electricity poles. At least 12 people have died.

Meanwhile, 90 people are missing after a barge sunk off the coast of Mumbai city in the wake of the cyclone. The Indian navy has rescued 177 people so far.

The storm has weakened after making landfall late on Monday but authorities have advised caution as strong winds are still sweeping coastal areas in Gujarat state.