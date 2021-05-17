A "very severe" cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall in India's western Gujarat state on Monday night, the meteorological department has said.

Heavy rainfall and winds caused damage in parts of southern India - Kerala, Karnataka and Goa - as cyclone Tauktae hurtled up the country's western coast.

More than 150,000 people in Gujarat have been moved from low-lying areas to shelters.

Evacuations have also taken place in neighbouring Maharashtra state, which is also on alert due to torrential rains and winds.

The cyclone comes as India reels from a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections.