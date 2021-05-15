Raj Kumar, a tuk-tuk driver, in India's capital, Delhi, wants to do his bit to help his fellow citizens weather the pandemic.

So, he has turned his humble vehicle into an ambulance, ferrying people to and from hospitals for free.

This is a huge help given the shortage of ambulances as the city struggles against a deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Cases have risen rapidly in Delhi in the past month, leading to an acute shortage of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen. The crisis has also contributed to a sharp increase in Covid deaths.

Footage by Reuters news agency