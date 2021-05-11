The BBC's Vikas Pandey has called Delhi home for more than a decade - but life in India's capital has changed beyond recognition under a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections.

For more than a month now, people have been desperately trying to find help for their loved ones amid acute shortages of hospital beds, crucial drugs and oxygen. But thousands have died, many without receiving the treatment they needed.

Here Vikas Pandey, along with his colleague Anshul Verma, take us on a journey through the city, and the daily struggle of finding medical care, oxygen cylinders and even a space at a crematorium.

Additional footage: Reuters and AFP news agencies