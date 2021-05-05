Covid: Saving Indian lives is a priority, says BJP

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not rejected coronavirus lockdowns but has left it to individual states to impose measures from curfews to full lockdowns, the national spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shaina Nana Chudasama, has said

“Each state is given the choice to decide whether they want to impose a curfew, which is a limited few hours or an entire lockdown,” she told BBC World News.

“We are here to ensure that Indians and their lives are saved and that is a priority,” she said.

India's opposition Congress party is calling for a full lockdown in order for the country to get on top of the current wave of coronavirus.

The country reported more than 380,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.