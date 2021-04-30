A second wave of coronavirus is sweeping through India overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoria.

Protima Singh, who is managing operations on the ground for the International Federation of Red Cross, told BBC World News that the situation was very critical with so many people becoming infected with coronavirus.

The needs are large, the hospitals are stretched and there is a shortage of life-saving equipment, she said, adding that the international shipments of emergency supplies which have started to arrive in the country were very helpful.

The total number of infections in the country has exceeded 18 million.