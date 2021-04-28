The coronavirus pandemic in India should not be about party politics, but acknowledging and realising the depth and magnitude of the problem Jaiveer Shergill from the opposition Congress party has said.

Speaking to BBC World News he said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have adopted a policy of “credit is mine, crisis is yours”.

The official death toll has exceeded 200,000, but experts believe the actual number may be higher.

The country has seen more cases in the last seven days than any other country.