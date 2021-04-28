Bollywood's Sonu Sood on his Covid relief efforts

Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood is helping India in the battle against coronavirus. He has been using social media to help find hospital beds and oxygen supplies for those in need.

He has recently had Covid-19 and told BBC World News things had been "tough" not because he was recovering from coronavirus but because it gave him time to understand the scale of the problems being faced by people.

"I really realised the magnitude of problems that everyone has in the country has multiplied many fold," he said.