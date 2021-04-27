The first emergency international assistance aimed at helping stem India’s devastating coronavirus surge arrived in India on Tuesday.

But while this was a positive move, solidarity among countries needs to be a continuous thing and not just in times of crisis, the World Health Organization’s Dr Margaret Harris told BBC World News.

“It would be best really if we showed this solidarity and nobody even noticed what we were doing,” she said.

India recorded 320,000 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.