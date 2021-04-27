India: ‘We lack the medical staff to treat Covid’

A lack of trained doctors, nurses and support staff is affecting the ability of large scale hospitals to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, a doctor treating coronavirus patients in the state of Gujarat has said.

Dr Devashish Palkar, who is in his final year of training to be a psychiatrist told BBC World News that all doctors, have been assigned to helping with the coronavirus and so other health areas are being neglected.

India has recorded more than a million Covid-19 cases in just a few days.