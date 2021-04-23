India: ‘A broken country, a country in torment’

A surge in coronavirus cases is seeing India’s healthcare buckle under the strain with reports of shortages of hospital beds and oxygen supplies in some areas.

“The health system is collapsing,” journalist Barkha Dutt told BBC World News, “not because heroic frontline workers are not trying their best, but because a callous, unresponsive, lumbering system has completely let them down.”

On Friday India reported 332,730 new cases of coronavirus, setting a world record for a second day in a row. Deaths were numbered at 2,263 in 24 hours.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief ministers of the most affected states and oxygen manufacturers on Friday.