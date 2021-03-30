Three new laws that will significantly change how Indian farmers organise themselves and do business have sparked one of India's biggest protests.

Several rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.

Since November, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have been camping out on highways on the outskirts of Delhi.

They say the new laws will give the private sector a bigger role in farming and it will hurt their income.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan explains why there is no end in sight for the farmers.

Filming by Sanjay Ganguly, edited by Dianne King