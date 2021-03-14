How eating online is bringing women freedom

For some, the trend of mukbang videos, where people share videos of themselves eating often large and extravagant meals, have been a deliberate path to internet stardom.

But for a growing number of women in India, the videos have become a route to financial independence, as well as a way to challenge the country’s social conventions around women's behaviour.

BBC Monitoring's Rupsha Mukherjee spoke to two emerging mukbang stars.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

