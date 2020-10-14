BBC News

India: How eating online is bringing women money - and freedom

For some, the trend of mukbang videos, where people share videos of themselves eating often large and extravagant meals, has been a deliberate path to internet stardom.

But for a growing number of women in India, they’ve become a route to financial independence, as well as a way to challenge the country’s social conventions around women's behaviour.

BBC Monitoring's Rupsha Mukherjee spoke to two emerging mukbang stars.

Video produced by Suniti Singh

India