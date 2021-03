Phuntsog Tsering lives a tough life, herding yaks at 5,000m in the Himalayas.

Not much has changed since his ancestors used to walk the Silk Road in Ladakh in India.

Young people seek an easier life and he’s now just one of a handful of shepherds left in the village.

Filming by Faisal H Bhat, Editing and Reporting by Aamir Peerzada