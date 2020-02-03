Divya Kakran was sent to the wrestling pit in her neighbourhood as a punishment for skipping school.

But to her parents' surprise, she took to the sport and drew attention for her strength and quick reflexes.

Soon, she was beating boys - a feat that made her quite famous at local bouts in India.

She says her decision to pursue wrestling didn't go down well with her conservative relatives or community.

But her family always supported her - she says she wants to make them proud by making a name for herself in international wrestling.

Reporter: Vandana Vijay

Editor: Prem Bhoominathan