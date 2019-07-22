India couple takes the plunge to marry underwater

A couple literally took the plunge and got married 20 metres underwater off the coast of Chennai, a city in southern India.

V Chinnadurai and S Swetha donned traditional clothes and exchanged garlands in a Hindu ceremony - all underwater.

Mr Chinnadurai is a licensed scuba diver but Ms Swetha took lessons and trained in the months leading up to the wedding.

The entire ceremony was recorded before the couple swam back up to celebrate with family and friends.

Footage courtesy of Temple Adventures