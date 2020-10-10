Mumbai's trains - among the busiest in the world - have resumed services for the public after being closed for 10 months due to the pandemic.

The trains carry nearly eight million people every day. But they were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They have now reopened with certain Covid restrictions.

Mumbai was one of the worst-hit cities in India but Covid numbers have begun to fall there, as they have everywhere else in the country.

But officials have made masks and temperature checks compulsory for commuters.