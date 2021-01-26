Tens of thousands of farmers are driving into the Indian capital Delhi on tractors to protest against new market-friendly reforms.

The rally coincides with India's Republic Day celebrations. Police fired tear gas in some places when farmers broke barricades and diverted from the agreed routes.

The farmer protests have been going on since November. The government has offered to put the laws on hold, but farmers are demanding they are fully repealed.

Edited by Anshul Verma