A night at India's largest farmers' protest

India's largest farmers' protest is still under way - tens of thousands of farmers have been on strike since 26 November demanding the repeal of recent laws that they say will shrink their incomes.

The BBC spent a night at the protest on the borders of Delhi where farmers and their families have been living out in the open, braving both chilly temperatures and rain.

The government has said the laws will help farmers but the stalemate continues. Many rounds of talks between the two have failed.

Farmers, however, say they will not budge until the laws are revoked.

