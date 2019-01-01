Shalini Sharma and Mrinali Hariyal had always enjoyed cooking - and they were good at it too. But they only cooked for family and friends.

But everything changed for them in March when India's coronavirus lockdown kept them at home with more time on their hands than ever before. And cooking is how they chose to fill their days.

But soon they started cooking for others and as word spread, the stay-at-home mums realised that they had turned into chefs!

With restaurants closed and uncertainty in the air, Indians - like people everywhere else - turned to food for comfort. And home cooks such as Shalini and Mrinali have discovered a new calling.

Video by Anshul Verma