Struggle for India's lower-caste Hindu priests

For centuries in India, only people from the highest caste were allowed to become Hindu priests. Marichamy was the first from a caste lower than the Brahmin caste to be ordained as part of a state-sponsored programme. He hoped to pave the way for others. But a lawsuit and fears of intimidation have stopped authorities from appointing other non-Brahmins as priests.

