For centuries in India, only people from the highest caste were allowed to become Hindu priests.

Marichamy was the first from a caste lower than the Brahmin caste to be ordained as part of a state-sponsored programme.

He hoped to pave the way for others. But a lawsuit and fears of intimidation have stopped authorities from appointing other non-Brahmins as priests.

Produced by: Sindhuvasini Tripathi

Filmed by: Debalin Roy

Edited by: Kevin Kim