Indian farmers clash with police over reforms

Tens of thousands of farmers are travelling from India's Punjab state to the national capital of Delhi to protest against controversial reforms.

The government has requested them to halt the march, but farmers say they will not stop until the reforms have been rolled back.

Farmers say the reforms will make it easier for private players to enter the farming sector, and it will hurt their income.

Photos and videos show dramatic visuals of the farmers clashing with police, who have used tear gas and water cannons to stop them from entering Delhi.