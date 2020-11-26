Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, has said his company is ready to "push the button" to make 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine a month in the country.

He told BBC World News: "We have targeted about a billion doses by the end of 2021. In fact we have already made about 40 million doses in India and stockpiled it."

Mr Poonawalla hoped they would be producing 100 million doses a month by January or February after full regulatory approval.

