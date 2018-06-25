India's most controversial TV news anchor

Arnab Goswami is one of India's best-known news anchors and also among its most controversial.

The 47-year-old founder of the Republic Network draws a huge audience through his nightly broadcasts. The programmes are aggressive, dramatic and often descend into shouting matches.

But the biggest criticism against Mr Goswami is that his network's coverage is partisan, polarising and responsible for spreading fake news.

Mr Goswami did not respond to the BBC's request for an interview, or answer questions about the allegations against his Republic.