When Santosh Esram first arrived in Neelam Thogu, a tribal village deep in the forests of India's southern Telangana state, he found people living in poverty and children with no access to a school.

He had come to the village along with two of his friends, Gunamantha Rao and Shashinder Reddy, to distribute food and medical supplies to locals.

But they ended up staying on and starting a school, where children are taught English and Telugu, a regional language.

Five months on, Mr Esram says that he feels both happy and proud about what they are able to offer to the children here.

And the school's success has inspired the three friends to open another school in a nearby village.

Video by BBC Telugu's Sangeetham Prabha kar.