Lakshmi Narayan Reddy's home in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam has become a popular spot for the city's ring-necked parakeets.

Hundreds of them flock to his terrace three time a day, where he sprinkles grains of rice for them to peck.

It's now become a daily routine and one that he has perfected over the last 14 years - much to the delight of his neighbours who often peek out of their windows and watch as the parrots gather on his terrace every day.

Video by BBC Telugu's Lokkoju Srinivas