Neelam Singh had been driving a school bus for 18 years when the pandemic struck.

Schools shut as India went into lockdown but case numbers continued to climb, especially in Mumbai city where Ms Singh lives.

Faced with a shortage of ambulances, officials decided to use school buses to drive patients to and from hospitals.

Ms Singh knew the risks when she took on her new role. Mumbai is one of India's worst-hit cities.

But, even after recovering from Covid-19, she says there was no question of quitting.

