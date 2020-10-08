Economic, social and cultural life in India is almost back to normal, the national spokesperson for India’s governing BJP has said.

Narendra Taneja told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur the country had handled the coronavirus crisis well and infections were relatively low in a country of over 1.3 billion people.

India has had more than six million confirmed coronavirus cases - the second highest in the world - and more than 100,000 people in the country have died from it.

